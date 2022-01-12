According to a new report by GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft has finally sold one million Xbox Series X|S consoles thanks to its best ever month of sales in December.

Thanks to a “significant increase in stock” of the Xbox Series X console, Microsoft has had the biggest sales month of Xbox consoles to date, even beating out the launch month of the Xbox Series X and S consoles back in November of 2020.

With supply chain issues affecting all console manufacturers thanks to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hardly a surprise that sales numbers are limited by supply more so than they are demand.

In a recent New York Times interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that despite the issues manufacturers have been facing “supply is actually as big as it’s ever been. It’s that demand is exceeding the supply for all of us.”

“At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand.”

While Microsoft can hold its head high thanks to this record sales month, the Xbox Series X|S consoles still weren’t the most popular consoles in the market in December, as according to GamesIndustry.biz’s report, that honour goes to the Nintendo Switch.