Yesterday the media reported that Microsoft was cancelling the Build 2020 event, and would be conducting the sessions online.

Today Microsoft officially confirmed the news in an email to those who booked tickets and also issued their refund policy.

The Build 2020 website now says:

The health and safety of our community is top priority. In light of global health concerns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), if we move to a digital experience, refunds will be issued to all event registrants. Your payment will be refunded in the same form of payment as received. Our registration team will begin refunds automatically; this process may take several weeks. Contact the appropriate event registration team below if you have any questions.

Microsoft Build 2020 is just the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events. Yesterday Apple also cancelled WWDC and Google cancelled I/O.

Microsoft Build 2020 would have been one of Microsoft’s biggest events. The company was expected to talk more about Windows 10x and Windows 10 in general along with new updates to its Enterprise platforms. However, the cancellation means, Build 2020 will take place in a limited capacity.

Microsoft will be sharing more information on the virtual Build 2020 event soon.