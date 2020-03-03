Another conference has fallen casualty to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, with Google telling Google I/O conference-goers that the event has been cancelled.

Google says this is in accordance with “health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities” and that Google will be refunding those who purchased tickets by the 13th March.

Google will also be giving those who missed out this year the opportunity to be first in line for next year, without being involved in the usual lottery.

Google will still hold a remote event, however, with details coming on the official I/O website and Google said they will “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community” in the coming weeks.

Google I/O was meant to be held just a week before Build 2020, and if Google is acting in accordance with official advice we cant think the odds are very good for Build 2020 either. We have asked Microsoft for confirmation on the fate of Build, but we understand Microsoft is still in the decision-making process at present.

Via XDA-Dev