Microsoft boss Satya Nadella speaks about Xbox's future during the shareholder meeting

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, has taken the stage and spoken about the future of Xbox during a recent meeting with shareholders.

Nadella, referring to Xbox’s latest endeavor to make cloud gaming a thing of the future, says that Microsoft is “redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan.”

“It’s about enjoying Xbox on all your devices,” Nadella says further. He stresses that Xbox is extending its brand beyond traditional console boundaries to include PC, cloud, mobile, and portables.

Xbox has been going through the route that every tech giant in the gaming industry is doing, and that is going to the cloud.

The company’s “This is an Xbox” advert campaign will soon make sense because, well, they want you to be able to play Xbox everywhere, whether it’s on your phones, on your TVs, or even without downloading and installing the game itself.

And that’s not an empty promise, at all. Microsoft is trying to reach out to gamers in areas where they haven’t been reached. It is now possible to play Xbox without an Xbox via Amazon Fire TV Sticks, although you may need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth-enabled controller to do so.

Just last week, Microsoft also opened the Xbox Cloud Gaming preview for Xbox Insiders. So, with this feature, you can play select games (with a cloud icon) on the cloud without installing them in your already-scarce storage. The company also promises that you can do cloud gaming using the Xbox app on Windows soon.

Microsoft also wants you to be able to play Xbox games via the Xbox app on Android. It’s ready to launch, but that plan seems to be in limbo for now as Microsoft is having yet another legal problem with Google over competition rules on the Google Play Store.

“And more importantly, I think, long term, as a company, we can bring the best of AI innovation, cloud innovation, console innovation, PC innovation to build the best games that can be enjoyed by gamers everywhere,” he also says.