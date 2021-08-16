Microsoft announces general availability of Azure Government Top Secret

Back in December 2020, Microsoft announced Azure Government Top Secret, a new cloud service targeting the US government. Microsoft today announced the general availability of the service.

For now, more than 60 Azure services are available as part of Azure Government Top Secret and more coming soon. Microsoft also highlighted that they have achieved the Authorization to Operate (ATO) of Azure Government Top Secret infrastructure in accordance with Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 503 and facilities accredited to meet the ICD 705 standards.

These new air-gapped regions of Azure will accelerate the delivery of national security workloads classified at the US Top Secret level.

“This announcement, together with new services and functionality in Azure Government Secret, provides further evidence of Microsoft’s relentless commitment to the mission of national security, enabling customers and partners to realize the vision of a multi-cloud strategy and achieve greater agility, interoperability, cost savings, and speed to innovation,” wrote Tom Keane, Corporate Vice President, Azure Global, Microsoft Azure.

Source: Microsoft