Microsoft announces new Calendar board and Suggested times features for Outlook

At Ignite conference, Microsoft announced two new time management features for Outlook.
- The new Outlook calendar board adds a free-form view to the traditional grid view in Outlook Calendar. This feature is now available in Outlook on the web. The calendar board view provides a customizable visual tool for organizing and managing calendars, files, reminders and to-do lists in one place. You can try this feature on Outlook Calendar on the web by selecting “Board” from the calendar views drop-down menu or by clicking here.
- Suggested times feature uses AI to suggest times when participants are available for meetings. Outlook mobile will use AI to understand the meeting owner’s commitments, priorities and preferences and to suggest times to meet when attendees are free, even if the meeting owner isn’t. Suggested times is starting to roll out this month to business customers worldwide who use their work account in Outlook for iOS and Android.
Source: Microsoft
