Following a whole lot of misfortune for Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft added a performance warning on their store page.

Players are warned: “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated.”

In comparison to the PC version, Cyberpunk 2077’s performance on last-gen consoles received overwhelming criticism by fans and media outlets – including the BBC. The roaring criticism was followed by CD Projekt RED’s secrecy regarding the game’s Xbox One and PlayStation 4 performance.

The outcry of fans on consoles led to Sony delisting Cyberpunk 2077 from their PlayStation Store and offering full refunds. Sony was shortly followed by Microsoft who also issued full refunds for the digital copies of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED are also issuing refunds to buyers of physical copies, stating that they will do so out of their pockets if necessary, but only until the 21st of December 2020. This disastrous release cost CD Projekt RED a whopping $1 billion off their company’s wealth.

Despite the messy launch, CD Projekt RED are promising a wave of large updates in January and February to improve the experiences of Cyberpunk 2077 players across last-gen consoles.

CD Projekt RED’s joint CEO Adam Kici?kski apologised to investors. – as transcribed by VGC