Sony has delisted CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 from sale and are beginning the process of granting full refunds to existing owners.

An official announcement from Sony states that all confirmed buyers of Cyberpunk 2077 are eligible for a full refund once their purchase has been confirmed.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store… …Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund.”

It appears that Sony are heavily dissatisfied with the state and quality of Cyberpunk 2077, going as far as to take it down from their PlayStation Store completely until further notice.

“SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

Existing owners of Cyberpunk who don’t want the refund and would rather keep it can keep enjoying their game but no new purchases will be possible on the Play Station consoles.

The news comes following the wake of fan backlash following the unplayable nature of Cyberpunk 2077 on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, an experience that many would refer to as unplayable.

While CD Projekt have expressed their will to fix the technical state of their RPG, there’s no knowing how much the game can be improved on those consoles in just a few months time.

In an investors call earlier this week, CD Projekt RED revealed to their investors that both Microsoft and Sony had trusted them to fix the game’s massive technical issues before the game’s launch last week. However, following the disastrous launch, it is clear that the game is not fit for sale on those platforms.

The massive backlash surrounding the highly anticipated title has caused the company’s stocks to plummet, going as far as to wipe $1 billion in debt from the owners’ wealth.