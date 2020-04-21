Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions now available for everyone

Last month, Microsoft announced that its existing Office 365 Personal and Home subscriptions will be replaced by Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions. These subscriptions are now available for everyone for purchase. You can buy Microsoft Family and Personal subscriptions through the following links:

Here’s what you get with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions:

Install Office apps on your favorite devices including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

You get smart assistance features as soon as they are released in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint so you’re always working with the latest.

Back up your files with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Access an extended collection of royalty-free content, including templates, stock photos, icons, and fonts.

Teams consumer edition

New Family Safety app.

Great offers on products and services available from Microsoft’s partners including Adobe.

You can find the difference between Microsoft 365 Personal and Family accounts below.

You can learn more about Microsoft 365 for home here.