Microsoft announces Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions

Microsoft 365 is an enterprise bundle that brings together the best of Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). Microsoft today announced consumer edition of Microsoft 365 service. The new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions will include premium services including Office, Outlook, OneDrive, Teams consumer edition and the new Family Safety app. The existing Office 365 Personal and Home will be replaced by Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions. New name, more benefits, same price.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions will be available on 21 April 2020. You can subscribe today and get all of the benefits of Microsoft 365 automatically on April 21.

Here’s what you get with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions:

Install Office apps on your favorite devices including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

You get smart assistance features as soon as they are released in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint so you’re always working with the latest.

Back up your files with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Access an extended collection of royalty-free content, including templates, stock photos, icons, and fonts.

Teams consumer edition

New Family Safety app.

Great offers on products and services available from Microsoft’s partners including Adobe.

You can find the difference between Microsoft 365 Personal and Family accounts below.

You can learn more about Microsoft 365 for home here. You can order Microsoft 365 subscription here from Microsoft Store and here from Amazon.