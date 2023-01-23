Meta’s WhatsApp testing send photos in original quality, again

Meta’s WhatsApp has started testing “Photo quality,” a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original resolutions. The instant chat messenger is currently testing the feature on its Android app, but it might eventually be available across all platforms soon after Android.

WhatsApp currently does not allow users to send photos in their original size and resolutions. The chat messenger compresses the images to make the size smaller, which would result in photos taking up less space in the company’s server. However, users could still share photos in original resolutions by sending them as Documents.

If you were sending your photos as documents to ensure they retain their original resolutions, you might soon get another way to send photos in high quality using the “Photo quality” feature. However, it is not entirely clear when WhatsApp will bring the feature to beta testers and the general public.

It is not the first time WhatsApp has started testing the ability to send photos in the original resolutions. The company was first known to be working on the capability in 2021. But as you know, it never made it to the beta testing phase. But its re-emergence is giving us hope that Meta might launch this feature within months, if not years.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also working on new ways to capture photos and videos. Besides giving users a choice to send high-quality photos, the Meta-owned chat messenger will also bring high-quality, private calling on WhatsApp this year. In short, WhatsApp is all set to get many exciting new functionalities this year.

Are you using WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments section whether the ability to send original quality photos will be useful for you.

Source: WABetainfo