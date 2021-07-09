WhatsApp will soon allow users to skip photo and video compression and send media in the highest quality.

WABetaInfo reports the company is testing a new “best quality” option for sending media, as an alternative to “auto” and “data saver”.

These settings will work for chats, groups, broadcast lists but won’t be apply to status updates.

The change acknowledges that data is getting cheaper and cheaper, even in the developing markets where WhatsApp is dominant.

The feature is currently in testing in the WhatsApp Beta app available via the Google Play Store and should come to regular builds in a number of weeks.