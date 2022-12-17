Here is how WhatsApp improved its calling experience

Meta launched a bunch of new features in the last couple of months to improve the overall experience, including support for Avatars, Community, 32-person video calls, in-chat polls, and creating groups with up to 1024 users. And to be more specific, Meta put special effort into improving the calling experience in WhatsApp this year.

Meta highlights 32-person video calling, the ability to message or mute participants, and call links as three main features that made the calling experience on the chat platform better than it used to be. 32-person calls allow you to start a video or voice call on your mobile device with up to 32 people.

The ability to message or mute participants is also quite helpful, as it allows you to enlarge the video or audio feed and allows you to either mute or message them separately by long pressing on a participant while the call is going on. The instant chat messenger also added the ability to easily invite people to a group call by sharing a call link.

Moreover, Meta made some “functional changes” to WhatsApp to improve the calling experience. New in-call banner notifications help you see when someone new joins a group call on WhatsApp. The minimized in-call video screen (read Picture-in-Picture) on the WhatsApp beta app for iOS makes it easy for users to multitask while on a call. Lastly, you can easily see who is speaking if their camera is off, thanks to Colorful waveforms.

On top of all this, Meta also has end-to-end encrypted messaging, which means all your calls are safe and secure. Meta has said it will continue adding more new features next year to bring high-quality, private calling on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, you can share with us in the comments section your favorite WhatsApp feature for this year.