According to a new report from VGC, Konami is working on a remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

According to VGC’s report, which is informed by anonymous publishing sources, this remake project is currently being worked on by “an external studio based in China.” Previously it was believed that Bluepoint Games, who have recently been acquired by PlayStation, could have been working on this remake, however, this new information disproves that theory.

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is currently in early development, so it’ll likely be a long time before we hear anything officially about it, but that’s not the only thing that Konami is working on.

In their report, VGC detailed that “Konami also intends to release remasters of the original Metal Gear Solid games for modern consoles, ahead of the larger project.”

Konami is also working on a “reimagining” of the Castlevania series in a new game which, according to VGC’s sources, is currently in development internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios.

While leaks are rarely ever good news for a publisher, Konami may be a little thankful for this one if it distracts at all from the rather disastrous launch of eFootball, which has quickly become the worst reviewed game on Steam.