Konami has announced that the online services for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Online on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be shutting down.

“Thank you for playing METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN,” Konami wrote in a news post before revealing that, despite the fun people have been having, the online serves for Metal Gear Solid V will be terminated on the 31st of May, 2022.

Thankfully, only the online services for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be affected, so those still playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as PC, will be unaffected by this change.

The start of the end for Metal Gear Solid V’s online services is due to start later today, with the termination of the purchase system, which will stop players on the last-gen consoles from purchasing any in-game items, similar to what we’ve recently seen with GTA Online.

After this, on the 30th of November, Konami will further limit last-gen players by removing the option to purchase DLC for Metal Gear Online, before terminating distribution of the game altogether on the 1st of March 2022.

Thankfully for those who are still enjoying Metal Gear Solid V on last-gen consoles, Konami has announced that the “main game will still be playable offline,” even after the online server shutdown. They also announced that “no refunds will be made for in-game items,” that you may have already purchased.