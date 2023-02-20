Meta to follow Twitter’s footsteps to bring Verified to Facebook, Instagram

Meta has announced that it will announce a new Verified service this week to help users protect from impersonations and increase visibility and support on Facebook and Instagram. Meta Verified service will require users to verify themselves on Facebook and Instagram using a Government ID. Meta has said its new verification system will be in the testing phase in select countries later this week.

Meta Verified will bring tons of benefits, including a verified badge, proactive account monitoring to ensure your accounts get robust protection from threats like impersonations, and increased visibility and reach in searches, comments, and recommendations. The paid subscription service will also launch new features exclusive to Verified customers to help them express themselves in “unique ways.”

However, Meta has also announced some prerequisites for opting for the new Verified subscription plan. Account holders must be above 18 and have prior posting history to become eligible for Verified. The photo and name in the Government ID must also match the profile name and photo on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Verified will be a paid subscription users will be able to purchase from Facebook and Instagram Android or iOS apps or by using the web. The subscription cost is a monthly fee of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android. The increase in pricing for Android and iOS users could be the notorious 30 percent app store tax, which developers need to pay to Google and Apple. However, the pricing of the subscription will vary based on where you live.

Meta’s new Verified system is similar to Twitter’s Blue Verified subscription plans. Both have the same objectives and aim to give users a more secure environment, exclusive new features, and more. Starting at $8 a month, Twitter Blue costs slightly less than Meta’s paid Verified plan.

Meta will start testing Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand later this week. The social media giant is also hoping to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

Source: Meta