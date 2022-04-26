Meta has announced that next month they will be opening their first retail store in order to give people a taste of VR and the metaverse.

Located at the tech giant’s campus in Burlingame, California, the Meta retail store is currently planned to open on the 9th of May and promises to give visitors a “hands-on experience with all our hardware products,” through interactive demos.

Alongside a new store page tab on Meta’s website, that makes ordering the company’s hardware easier than ever, Meta will be using this new retail store in order to tempt potential customers into buying their video calling Portal device, their Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, and their Quest VR headsets.

Somewhat surprisingly, despite Meta’s retail store having a spot for the company’s Quest VR headsets, the focus isn’t being placed on what users can do in the metaverse, as instead visitors will be tempted to try out a variety of thoroughly entertaining VR games such as Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing, and Supernatural. Visitors to the store will also be able to take home a “30-second mixed reality clip of your demo experience.”

With only 1,550 square feet of space and a somewhat remote location at Meta’s Reality Labs headquarters (322 Airport Boulevard in Burlingame), it’s plain to see that this first retail store is only a test that’ll dictate whether or not Meta explains its retail efforts into major cities.