Ray-Ban and Facebook announce Ray-Ban Stories, a first-generation smart glass with dual 5MP camera

As expected, Ray-Ban and Facebook today announced Ray-Ban Stories, a first-generation smart glass with dual 5MP camera and open-ear speakers. You can use Ray-Ban Stories to stay connected and take photos and videos hands-free.

Ray-Ban Stories comes with a dual 5MP camera that can capture high resolution photos (2592×1944 pixels) and quality video (1184×1184 pixels at 30 frames per second). Facebook claims that the camera can automatically adjust to the light around you for high quality captures. Similar to Snap’s Spectacles, there are external facing capture LED that signals to others when you’re taking a photo or video.

You can take a photo or record a video with a simple touch on the side frames. You can even turn up the volume or skip to your favorite track using the hyper-responsive touchpad on the side. If you don’t like touch, you can use your voice to control your smart glasses. You can just say simple commands like, “Hey Facebook, take a photo”.

The discrete, open-ear speakers will allow you to seamlessly enjoy your audio in an external environment. Ray-Ban Stories comes with 3 built-in microphones that can capture sound in all directions. Similar to Snap Spectacles, a charging case is included with Ray-Ban Stories. A fully charged case gives you an additional three consecutive days of glasses use. You can use Facebook View app to import your recordings and share it to social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok and others. Ray-Ban Stories are available in 20 variations, in some of the most iconic Ray-Ban styles — Wayfarer/Wayfarer Large, Round, and Meteor — and five colors with a range of lenses including clear, sun, transition, and prescription, so you can choose the style that’s right for you.

You can order your Ray-Ban Stories here starting at $299.