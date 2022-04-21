Meta is taking the celebration of Earth Day this year seriously. After releasing Earth Day stickers, frames, and the 3D avatar on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger and the fundraiser feature on Instagram Reels to help nonprofits raise money for building awareness on environmental issues, it is now launching Meta Boost Guide to Green in Italy. According to the company, the main objective of the new program is to help medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow in a sustainable manner.

Collaborating with SME Climate Hub, Legambiente, and Giovani Imprenditori Confcommercio, the global sustainability program will provide workshops and training resources to SMBs.

“…We have created workshops and training resources to help SMBs take climate action and reduce their carbon footprint, with a particular focus on restaurants, hotels and food producers,” Meta says in a post. “This launch is part of the continued expansion of the Meta Boost Guide to Green program, currently active in France, Spain and the UK.”

Meta underscores the importance of SMBs’ role in the program. According to the company, these businesses comprise 99.7% of all EU enterprises and 66% of EU employment. This translates to 70% of EU industrial pollution that can leave a high environmental footprint.

“Climate change is the greatest threat we all face — and the need to act grows more urgent every day,” says Luca Colombo, Country Director of Meta in Italy. “That’s why we are proud to work with SME Climate Hub, Legambiente and Giovani Imprenditori Confcommercio to launch our sustainability program for small and medium enterprises in Italy. We have always believed that small businesses are the beating heart of our economies. Together, we can help them become the beating heart of a more sustainable future.”

According to Meta, “embracing the green transition” is a crucial step for SMBs to succeed since 77% of EMEA consumers now are considering sustainable brands. “In Italy, 9 out of 10 people are aware of the seriousness of the environmental situation and 32% of families consider the sustainability of products as the main driver of choice when purchasing food,” Meta explains. “Moreover, more than 900,500 people in Italy are part of at least one of the 11,411 Facebook groups dedicated to the discovery, protection and enhancement of the environment.”