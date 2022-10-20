Meta announces Reel in Groups and other new features for Facebook

Right after announcing new features to help people avoid abuse on Instagram, Meta has announced several new features for Facebook to help people engage more deeply.

Meta has introduced new ways to engage with communities on Facebook. The announcements include Reels in Groups, and the ability to share a public Facebook event for your community to your Instagram story. The social media giant is also testing the ability to customize the information in your About Me section. This will help you to highlight the information you want to share with your community. It is also testing the ability to add an indicator to your profile if you’re open to messaging.

Meta also wants to “add the ability for group admins and moderators to create view-only chats to send one-way communications to all of their members without having to maintain or respond to messages in the chat actively.” The company is currently testing the feature.

To help build cultures in their groups, the Facebook parent company is also testing a bunch of new features, including a new way for admins to highlight top contributing members. These contributors can “earn points by taking on an active role with a set of responsibilities in the community or for receiving reactions and comments on posts.” It will also let admins “recognize active members who help others feel welcomed, connected and motivated to contribute in a community.”

Moreover, Meta has announced that it has improved moderation for admins in groups. Facebook group admins can now automatically move posts containing information rated as false by third-party fact-checkers to pending posts. A new daily summary of actions taken in a community is also available for group admins.

In the official blog post, Meta also talked about how its new extension within Flagged by Facebook will give admins of eligible groups “the ability to use additional context and allow some content that might otherwise be flagged for removal as bullying and harassment.” The extension is currently in the works and will go live in the near future.