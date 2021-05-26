Bungie’s latest project is reportedly a hero shooter, according to a new job listing at the company.

Spotted first by DestinyNews+ the job listing for an “Incubation Sandbox Designer” points towards a game outside of Bungie’s current Destiny franchise, being a “multiplayer action game currently in incubation,” according to the listing.

A required skill for this job is that you’ve got “experience working on character-focused action games,” which shows Bungie is working on something a little bit different, being more similar to Overwatch or Valorant.

Ideally, Bungie’s next employee will also have “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports,” which reveals a little bit more about what they’re planning for this upcoming title and how they’ll be competing with the other hero shooters on the market.

Details are slim this upcoming project are very few and far between at the moment, and with the project still in incubation, we likely won’t know any more for some time, even with the big gaming events on the horizon.

What we might know is that Bungie signed a contract in 2018 with Chinese publisher NetEase, who may have some hand in this project, as well as it might be called Matter, according to a patent spotted by DenOfGeek also in 2018.