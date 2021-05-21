In a PvP Livestream with the developers, the future of Overwatch 2’s competitive landscape was outlined, and there are some big changes along the way.

In between all the stunning maps that were shown off, there was also the news that competitive teams are shrinking, down from 6v6 to only 5v5, with one tank sitting missing out on all the fun.

According to game director Aaron Keller, this change is meant to “simplify everything” but the community is already up in arms. Off tank mains across Reddit are complaining about the implications of the change since shield tanks are decidedly the meta.

For better or for worse, it will absolutely shake up the gameplay formula that Overwatch has been refining across its near 5 years of life. We won’t truly know how this affects gameplay until Overwatch 2 releases, but games will likely revolve around a good tank player as the core heft of the team.

Moving away from what was immediately embroiled in controversy, the Overwatch team also showed off plenty of new maps that will be included in the half sequel half update.

With a peacock as the payload, the new Rio map is undeniably a standout, with tight city streets to escort the payload down, it looks like a paradise for wall riding Lucio’s, whose club the payload pushes into to arrive on the main stage.

Rock to that Rio rhythm in Overwatch 2. Points of interest:

? Club Sinestesia

? Peacock Payload

? Oh! Lucio-Oh’s! pic.twitter.com/8gFxkyN2Ny — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Showing off five new PvP maps throughout the PvP Livestream and across Overwatch’s Twitter, there is plenty to be excited about, even if you don’t plan on buying the sequel, as Overwatch 1 owners also get the PvP content.

There’s still no release date for Overwatch 2 right now, but it’s expected to launch sometime in 2022, if we’re lucky.

What is Overwatch 2? Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Overwatch, with new maps, UI, and co-op story missions.

What happens to Overwatch? Overwatch players are expected to get all of the Overwatch 2 PvP content, but not the co-op missions.

What is the biggest change? Overwatch 2 PvP will feature 5v5 competitive PvP rather than the 6v6 in Overwatch now.