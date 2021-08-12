In a Medium blog post, the Ready At Dawn team has announced that their upcoming VR game, Lone Echo II is being delayed, with its release being pushed later into the year.

“Like many game studios over the past couple of years, our team has tackled new obstacles in development, and has needed to be inventive and resourceful to reach this point,” the Ready At Dawn team explained after thanking fans for their outpouring of support after they announced Lone Echo II’s release date.

While the team has been working hard on the game, they confess that “as we get closer to launch day, it has become clear that we needed a bit more time to polish and reach our desired quality level.”

“As such, Lone Echo II’s launch date will be moved to later this year,“ the team announced without specifying exactly when this new release date might be, but with only four months left in the year, we shouldn’t be waiting too long.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been to blame for a number of the delays that have happened throughout this past year and a half, many studios also appear to be prioritizing the quality of their games without sacrificing employee health through crunch time, which, even with the delays, is an overall positive change for the industry.

Lone Echo II, the sequel to the spellbinding Oculus game Lone Echo, was originally planned to launch on August 24th before this delay.