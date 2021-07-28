After “a very small percentage of users reporting a generally mild skin irritation” Facebook, the parent company of Oculus, has decided to recall the Oculus Quest 2’s foam faceplates, offering a new silicone cover in its palace.

“Today, we’re introducing a new silicone cover for all customers globally, including as part of a joint voluntary recall of the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada,” Facebook announced in a community letter statement.

In addition to this, Facebook is also going to be “temporarily pausing sales of Quest 2 globally while we work to include the new silicone covers in all Quest 2 packages.” Facebook expects to resume sales of the Quest 2, which will now ship with the new silicone cover, on August 24th.

As part of this voluntary recall, Facebook is offering a free silicone cover to all Oculus Quest 2 headset and Quest 2 Fit Pack owners, which you can apply for here.

Until Oculus ships the new silicone covers to consumers, there’s no telling if it’ll be more comfortable in any way, or if it’ll merely mitigate the irritation which has affected some of the headsets users.

When the Oculus Quest 2 headset returns to sale on August 24th, Oculus will be replacing the 64GB base model with a 128GB model, which will be available at the same $299 / £299 price.