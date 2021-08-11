Originally planned to release on September 30th, the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed until early 2022 due to COVID-19.

The delay, as we’ve often seen throughout this past year and a half, is “due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic,” with Deck Nine wanting to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.”

Thankfully for fans of Deck Nine’s emotional narrative adventures, Life is Strange: True Colors is still on to release as planned on September 10th.

After this, to take the palace of the now delayed Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Life is Strange: True Colours will be getting its first DLC on September 30th. Titled Life Is Strange: Wavelengths, and starring Steph Gingrich from Life is Strange: Before The Strom, hopefully, this DLC will be a worthwhile replacement for the Remastered Collection.

Despite originally being made by Dontnod Entertainment, the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will feature remasters of both Life is Strange, and Life is Strange 2, as you might expect from the title. These remasters will feature enhanced visuals and animations through new facial motion capture, as well as engine and lighting upgrades.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

While delays are often disappointing, over this past year and a half of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve hardly become unexpected, as we’ve seen a number of studios push their games back to ensure quality and to keep their staff safe.

Despite the delay, Square Enix has announced that “the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition still grants entitlement to the two Life is Strange Remastered Collection games,” upon their release early next year, so if you’ve purchased that edition you won’t be missing out.