Last year at CES, LG launched the world’s first rollable OLED TV. The TV could be mounted on the floor and would roll back in when not in use. The rollable TV will be launching in selected markets soon.

However, this year LG has decided to take it a step further. At CES 2020, LG has showcased a ceiling-mounted rollable TV. The TV features the same UHD OLED display and is called OLED Rollable. The whole TV is stored in a box that’s mounted on the ceiling and it rolls down when needed, just like a projector. Unfortunately, the TV doesn’t include speakers so you will need to buy them separately.

The rollable OLED TV is expected to launch later this year. LG hasn’t officially revealed the pricing or the availability but it doesn’t look like something everyone could afford to buy.