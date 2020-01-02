Last year LG Display wowed us with a flexible TV, the Signature Series OLED TV R, which rolled up from a box to reveal 65 inches of OLED goodness.

Now Engadget reports that for those who do not live in a glass box, LG is set to launch a new version of the 65-inch screen at CES 2020 designed to roll down from the roof, presumably very similar to a projector screen, but without the actual projector.

LG says the screen “can be pulled down when desired and rolled up when not in use,” maximizing space.

LG is also set to launch a number of products for the aircraft cabin. This includes a 55-inch Full HD Transparent OLED display that acts as an aisle partition and screen (seen above with Mr Jackson’s name on it), a series of 55-inch OLED video walls for aeroplane cabins, and a 65-inch UHD Bendable OLED screen that’s flexible at both ends, designed specifically for first class.

It seems likely that the person who will purchase the new Signature OLED TV will be the same to enjoy the video wall on their flight, but hopefully, these technologies will eventually trickle down to the masses.