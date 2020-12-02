LG is one of the few companies that dares to challenge the way we use a smartphone by offering various smartphone form factors. The company recently launched the world’s first-ever T-shaped foldable smartphone called Wing. Apart from that, the South Korean tech company is reportedly working on a rollable smartphone, details of which weren’t known, until now.

Reliable tipster @cozyplanes has given us some idea about what LG’s upcoming rollable smartphone could look like. The tipster posted a few GIF images, showcasing the smartphone from both front and back. The design looks familiar to what we have already seen in previous LG patents. This leaves us wondering whether the tipster designed a render based the patents that we’ve already seen or he’s designed a device that resembles the actual product. Either way, the South Korean company launched a rollable TV last year, so we won’t be surprised to see the company doing the same thing on a smaller scale.

LG is not the only company that’s working on a rollable display phone. Both Samsung and TCL have filed patents for a smartphone that features a rollable display, so it’s safe to assume that, these two companies may also launch their first-ever rollable smartphones to go head to head against LG.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about what’s inside LG’s upcoming rollable smartphone, nor do we have any idea about when it’ll hit the market. But rest assured we will keep you updated about all the latest information about the company’s upcoming rollable smartphone.