TCL announces world’s first rollable display smartphone concept

Along with the tri-folding display smartphone concept, TCL today revealed its rollable display smartphone concept. TCL claims that this is the world’s first rollable extendable smartphone concept. Unlike the existing foldable displays that increases the screen real estate using hinges, this TCL concept uses rollable display. After you press a button, you can basically pull the smartphone display to extend it. In regular mode, this device has a 6.75-inch AMOLED display. After you extend the display, it will become a 7.8-inch display.

Despite having the rollable display mechanism, this device is just 9mm thick making it more practical for everyday usage. TCL claims that this device will have no wrinkles or creases like the current generation folding devices because of a larger axis and rolled display.

TCL did not have a demo unit for the press since the device got stuck in China. But it had dummy units for the press to understand how the device will work. Check out the video below to know how this concept works.

As you expect, there is no word on pricing and availability of this concept device.