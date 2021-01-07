Lenovo announces LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the new LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC. Despite its ultra-mobile form-factor, this PC is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 256GB SSD and 16GB LPDDR4 of RAM. It features an 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch display and comes in Crystal White for an airy translucent look and weighs just 579 grams (1.28lbs). Like any modern Windows laptop, it includes features like Modern Standby and IR camera with Windows Hello for zero-touch login.

Other highlights about LAVIE MINI:

To make typing a breeze, the circular-shaped numeric and symbol keys are the same size as the alphabet keys.

The logo on the LCD cover lights up while the PC is powered on, and the keyboard is backlit too for a more premium look.

Attach the optional Gaming Controller on the super small LAVIE MINI to play high-quality PC games such as battle royale and car racing games.

on the super small LAVIE MINI to play high-quality PC games such as battle royale and car racing games. You can also throw your smooth gaming experience up on your big television screen by placing the PC onto its optional HDMI-connected Dock .

. Besides an HDMI connection, the Dock provides other input/output extensions too including several USB Type-C and -A ports. The dock can also charge the PC’s battery for a quick power boost.

Gallery

Lenovo did not reveal any details about the pricing and availability of the LAVIE MINI ultra-portable convertible PC.

Source: Lenovo