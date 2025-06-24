Lenovo Just Launched the Gemini-powered Chromebook Plus 14 with “Select to Search” and These Features

Google released several Gemini-powered tools for Chromebook Plus devices today, led by Lenovo’s new 14-inch model. The launch brings features such as “Select to Search with Lens,” on-device text capture, simplified reading, tab grouping, and integrated image editing.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus 14 features a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip that handles up to 50 TOPS. This NPU delivers enough power to run AI functions locally and extends battery life up to 17 hours, thanks to a 60 Wh cell. It weighs just 2.58 lb and starts at $649 for the OLED model. The touchscreen version however, begins at $749. Users will also get two USB C, a USB A port, and a fingerprint scanner on the device.

At the core of these updates lies Select to Search. A long-press on the launcher icon lets users highlight any on-screen text or image for an instant search panel. This tool allows users to extract event details to Google Calendar or transfer recipes and receipts into Docs or Sheets. A new “Help Me Read” simplify button is also ready to simplify complicated text directly on the screen.

Google also added two AI-exclusive tools to the Gallery app, with the not-so-exclusive one-tap background removal and sticker creation. These functions run entirely on-device, preserving privacy and speed. On-device smart tab grouping auto-arranges open tabs and documents into a topic-based clusters .

Every Chromebook Plus now comes with a 12-month Google AI Pro subscription. That includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo-3 video generation, NotebookLM Pro, and 2 TB of Google One storage. Google also teased support for desktop-optimized apps such as Netflix’s Squid Game: Unleashed and Luminar photo editor, giving users three months of Luminar free with purchase.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus 14 gives the impression that Google is trying to push AI features directly into ChromeOS without relying on cloud processing. The extra horsepower from its NPU enables faster, private AI tasks on-device. As this trend grows, expect more Chromebook models to pick up similar features—and more AI hardware to land in the ChromeOS space.

