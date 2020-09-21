John Carmack, lead programmer of Wolfenstein, Doom and Quake, has expressed interest in returning to id Software, the company he founded in 1991, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

Taking to Twitter following the announcement, Carmack expressed his opinion of the $7.5 billion business move.

“Great! I think Microsoft has been a good parent company for gaming IPs, and they don’t have a grudge against me, so maybe I will be able to re engage with some of my old titles,”Carmack tweeted.

John Carmack took his leave from ZeniMax Media way back in 2013 following disputes about bringing his games to virtual reality. The id Software founder then joined Oculus, a move that eventually caused a $500 million lawsuit.

In news long past, Carmack worked on a port of the open-world first-person shooter RAGE to mobile devices. The project eventually came to iOS, but not Windows Phone due to the platform’s poor support of C++. There’s some nostalgia for you.