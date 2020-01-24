Jerret West, the former Vice President/Head of Marketing at Netflix APAC, has officially rejoined Microsoft as Chief Marketing Officer at Xbox.

The news was spotted by Twitter user Klobrille, who received a tip from ‘Ging-Sama’. According to West’s LinkedIn, he’s actually been back with the company since December 2019.

Jerret West, Former Vice President/Head of Marketing at Netflix, rejoins Microsoft as Chief Marketing Officer at Xbox. His team develops marketing plans for games, hardware & services (Game Pass) across the division. Thanks to Ging-Sama for the tip. https://t.co/7zmW7BY9q7 pic.twitter.com/QL7iNI5mmv — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 24, 2020

West’s LinkedIn job description reads as the following:

Jerret is the Chief Marketing Officer at Xbox. His role as CVP of Microsoft Gaming encompasses all marketing activity in support of gaming efforts across the company. That includes a 200 person global team and over half a billion dollars in marketing spend. His team develops marketing plans for games, hardware (console and accessories), and services (Game Pass and Xbox LIVE) across the division.

As mentioned above, this isn’t West’s first Microsoft rodeo. Although he spent 7 years in his role as Vice President/Head of Marketing for Netflix, West also previously spent just under 3 years working as a Director of Marketing for Xbox from 2008 until 2011.

West also spent 3 years as a Group Global Product Manager for Xbox from 2007 until 2008 and a Senior Global Product Manager from 2005 until 2007, successfully marketing and managing franchises such as Halo and Viva Piñata. Prior to that, he worked as a Lead Marketing Manager for Microsoft from 2003 until 2005.