Back in December 2019, Microsoft officially announced the Xbox Series X. While Microsoft has talked a bit about the design and features of Xbox, the company didn’t reveal much about their next-gen console.

Earlier in December Microsoft Xbox boss, Phil Spencer confirmed that he’s playing games on the new Xbox confirming that the company has started making prototypes. Now, a user “CurryPanda” has shared live images of Xbox Series X on Neogaf forums. The images show the front and back of the console and confirm the ports. The console will have an optical audio port, two USB A-ports, Ethernet port, power and an HDMI port. Microsoft has also added some air vents on the back for cooling.

Gallery

While there’s no way of verifying if the images are genuine, they do seem to contain the Microsoft Prototype barcodes. This is both good and bad as the barcodes are normally added by Microsoft to identify and track prototypes but it also means that the person who shared this is going to have a really bad day.