We reported 3 months ago that Netflix was under pressure to crack down on password sharing after investors complained of slowing growth.

In October 2019 global account additions totalled to 7.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to 8.8 million the same quarter the year before.

Netflix itself has been rather reluctant to do this, as it would reduce the value of accounts to individual subscribers and damage their great relationship with their users.

Now Netflix’s Indian Twitter account has hilariously shut down a free Netflix Account scam by suggesting users who want free Netlflix share their account “like the rest of us.”

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

Netflix has been seeing the majority of their growth in international markets, and as competition grows in the USA from the likes of Disney+ and Apple, those price-sensitive regions into which Netflix has invested heavily with local content, are becoming increasingly important as a competitive moat.

Upon creation of a Netflix account, users, of course, agree to the following in the Terms of Service:

The Netflix service and any content viewed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.

It may make users feel slightly less guilty knowing at least Netflix endorses the opposite, even if it is tongue in cheek.