Indiana Jones trail behind Black Ops 6 in US dollar sales in its debut week

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle had a strong start in its debut week, according to a recent statistic.

The latest Indiana Jones title was the second best-selling video game in US dollar sales for the week ending December 14, 2024, merely a week after its December 9 launch. According to Circana Retail Tracking Service, the Xbox hit only trailed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest addition to Xbox Game Pass, which was released on day one earlier this month. You can play the game with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, and if you choose the latter, you can even try it for as low as $1 for a 14-day trial.

Bethesda, the game’s developer, also introduced its first major update earlier this month, adding full ray tracing for PCs with 12GB VRAM and promising future support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). The update also included performance improvements for 8GB VRAM cards, bug fixes, and enhancements for photo export between Steam and Xbox cloud saves

Mat Piscatella, Circana’s industry analyst, doubles down on the fact that these numbers are solely based on dollar sales, not units, and exclude purchases through subscription services like Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Astro Bot also saw a notable jump, moving from 11th to 7th place following the same week as The Game Awards where Sony dominated and took home the Game of the Year trophy.