Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches support for full ray tracing for PCs with 12GB VRAM & more

Support for AMD's FSR is also coming "in a future game update."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has finally launched, another massive title dropping on one-day release on Xbox Game Pass. With that, Bethesda’s hit has launched its Update 1, featuring full-ray tracing for PCs with 12GB VRAM and above.

“Added full ray tracing (path tracing) feature on supported NVIDIA video cards,” the update’s changelog reads. The Microsoft-owned video game publisher also promises to include native support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) “in a future game update.”

The day-one patch also brings a lot of general and gameplay fixes. Bethesda now improves the game’s performance on larger levels if you use an 8GB VRAM card, fixes flickering flames at high refresh rates, and addresses a few glitches here and there. Exporting Photos between Stream and Xbox cloud saves also now works as intended.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest massive title to arrive as a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass (notably on Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier on the console, and PC Game Pass). In recent months, the green console launched hits like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Microsoft’s DirectSR API, designed for DirectX 12 game developers, has also now supported AMD’s FSR 3.1, which is a great leap to improve framerates and upscaling quality.

Building on the earlier support for FSR 2.2, AMD’s FSR 3.1 brings features like Frame Generation, Frame Interpolation, and Optical Flow across various hardware including Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS.