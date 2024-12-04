Bethesda hit Indiana Jones now enters Xbox Game Pass' December games

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is launching on December 9

Xbox Game Pass’ December games are finally here, and with that, Microsoft reassures that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available on day one.

Available to download for “free” via the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, Indiana Jones has been a hotly-anticipated title on Xbox. The green console also launched a free Indiana Jones dynamic background for Xbox Series X/S to celebrate the hype, complete with our hero entering a cave in a subtle dynamic effect of dripping raindrops.

This latest Indiana Jones game, launching on December 9, has quite a demanding minimum specs, though.

To be able to run the game, you need a minimum of Intel Core i7-10700K processor, 16 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2060 with 8 GB VRAM. For recommended settings, a Core i7-12700K and 32 GB of RAM are suggested with an RTX 3080Ti or equivalent.

And, for the highest settings with ray tracing, an i7-13900K, 32 GB RAM, and an RTX 4080 or better are required.

Microsoft also lists Crash Team Racing (CTR) Nitro-Fueled for the console via the Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscription plans.

Forza Motorsport is also coming to Xbox Series X/S with Game Pass Standard on December 4 alongside titles like Hauntii and Humanity. Then, EA Sports WRC for Cloud, PC, and Series X/S is coming with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass the day after that.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now join recent big titles that entered Xbox Game Pass’ day one release. Previously, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (after the delay) and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 were among the day-one releases in November, just a month after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October.

PlayStation Plus, on the other hand, also does offer day-one releases, though they tend to be less frequent than on Xbox Game Pass.