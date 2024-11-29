The $1-priced 14-day trial of Xbox PC Game Pass is now back

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just re-launched the 14-day trial of Xbox PC Game Pass that’s priced at $1, which means that you can now try Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for that low.

The Redmond tech giant has previously removed the $1 Xbox Game Pass trial just days before the release of the Black Ops 6 on October 25, 2024. This follows similar moves in the past, such as removing the trial before Starfield’s launch. And after the two-week trial period ends, you can continue subscribing at with $11.99 monthly.

The removal is seen as a strategy to avoid undermining Call of Duty’s traditional sales, as Microsoft looks to boost Game Pass subscriptions without impacting revenue from high-selling titles.

Additionally, Call of Duty games, including Black Ops 6, are also available on Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch for the first time, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

The launch was so successful that Black Ops 6 set a new record for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and marked the franchise’s most successful launch of all time.

During Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earning calls, the Redmond tech giant said that Black Ops 6 boosted Game Pass subscriptions by an estimated 2.5 to 4 million. That’s a 61% year-on-year rise in Xbox content and services revenue, and for rival PlayStation, the game also saw a 60% increase in sales.

Black Ops 6 also continued to break records within the franchise itself. Activision Blizzard has now confirmed that it holds the record for most players, most hours played, and most matches in the first 30 days of any Call of Duty title.