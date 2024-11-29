The $1-priced 14-day trial of Xbox PC Game Pass is now back
The option was removed during Black Ops 6 launch week
Key notes
- Microsoft re-launched the $1 trial for Xbox PC Game Pass, allowing players to try Black Ops 6.
- The trial was removed before Black Ops 6’s October release to protect traditional sales while boosting GP subscriptions.
- Black Ops 6 set new records for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and is the franchise’s most successful launch.
Microsoft has just re-launched the 14-day trial of Xbox PC Game Pass that’s priced at $1, which means that you can now try Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for that low.
The Redmond tech giant has previously removed the $1 Xbox Game Pass trial just days before the release of the Black Ops 6 on October 25, 2024. This follows similar moves in the past, such as removing the trial before Starfield’s launch. And after the two-week trial period ends, you can continue subscribing at with $11.99 monthly.
The removal is seen as a strategy to avoid undermining Call of Duty’s traditional sales, as Microsoft looks to boost Game Pass subscriptions without impacting revenue from high-selling titles.
Additionally, Call of Duty games, including Black Ops 6, are also available on Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch for the first time, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
The launch was so successful that Black Ops 6 set a new record for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and marked the franchise’s most successful launch of all time.
During Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earning calls, the Redmond tech giant said that Black Ops 6 boosted Game Pass subscriptions by an estimated 2.5 to 4 million. That’s a 61% year-on-year rise in Xbox content and services revenue, and for rival PlayStation, the game also saw a 60% increase in sales.
Black Ops 6 also continued to break records within the franchise itself. Activision Blizzard has now confirmed that it holds the record for most players, most hours played, and most matches in the first 30 days of any Call of Duty title.
