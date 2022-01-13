The sometimes charitable storefront Humble Bundle has announced that they’re changing their Humble Choice monthly subscription once again but this time it’s not all bad news.

In an attempt to improve the Humble Choice monthly subscription service, Humble Bundle has announced their plan to “make it simpler, level up the value, and focus on choosing only the best games around,” which means gutting out the tiers and adding in some extras for good measure.

Previously Humble Choice has been available in either a cheaper $14.99 tier, which gave members access to three free games a month out of Humble’s curated selection, or a more expensive $19.99 tier, which gave members access to all nine games that Humble picked out.

From February 1st however, only one membership plan will be available for Humble Choice, and it’s priced at only $11.99. Despite costing less than ever before, this new membership plan offers all of the games that Humble pick out each month, however, the number of games you’re given may vary each month.

Alongside all the games that you’ll be able to snag through this cheaper membership plan, Humble Choice members will also be given access to the brand new Humble Games Collection, “an ever-growing curated library of games you can access and enjoy while you’re a Choice member.” Think of it a bit like Xbox Game Pass but just for PC and probably not quite as good.

Once the Humble Games Collection launches in February, Choice members will have access to these five games at first, with more games due to be added monthly: