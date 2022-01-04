HP announces new Envy 27 All-in-One powered by Windows 11

HP today announced the new ENVY 27-inch All-in-One Desktop PC powered by Windows 11. The new ENVY 27 All-in-One is powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors, up to 128GB RAM, up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. When it comes to connectivity options, the ENVY 27 features the following:

6 USB-A ports

2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB-C port

1 HDMI port

1 SD card reader

1 3.5mm audio

1 Ethernet

The HP ENVY 27-inch All-in-One Desktop PC is expected to be available in the Spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Source: HP