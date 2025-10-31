How To Turn Off S Mode On Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 S Mode is a streamlined version of the operating system designed for security and performance. It exclusively runs apps from the Microsoft Store, ensuring a safer computing experience. However, this restriction can be limiting if you need to install applications from other sources.

If you find yourself needing to install programs not available in the Microsoft Store, you’ll need to switch out of S Mode. Fortunately, the process is straightforward and reversible, allowing you to enjoy the full functionality of Windows 11. This guide will walk you through the steps to disable S Mode.

How Do I Disable S Mode on Windows 11?

Turning off S Mode is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps through the Microsoft Store. Here’s how:

Accessing the Switching Option

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Navigate to System and then select Activation. Look for the section labeled “Switch to Windows 11 Home” or “Switch to Windows 11 Pro”.

Initiating the Switch

Click the “Go to the Store” button. This will open the Microsoft Store to the “Switch out of S mode” page. On the “Switch out of S mode” page, click the “Get” button. A confirmation message will appear, indicating that you are about to switch out of S mode. Click “Install” if prompted.

Completing the Process

Wait for the process to complete. This may take a few minutes. Once finished, you’ll see a confirmation message that says, “You’re all set! You have switched out of S mode and can now install apps from outside the Store.” Restart your computer to ensure the changes take effect.

Verifying the Switch

After restarting, go back to Settings > System > Activation. Under Windows edition, you should see either “Windows 11 Home” or “Windows 11 Pro” (depending on your original Windows version) without the “S mode” designation.

Tips for a Smooth Transition

Back Up Your Data: Before making any significant system changes, it's always a good idea to back up your important files.

Check Compatibility: Ensure that any applications you plan to install are compatible with Windows 11.

Antivirus Software: Since you'll be able to install applications from outside the Microsoft Store, consider installing reputable antivirus software to protect your system from malware.

Be Mindful of Downloads: Only download software from trusted sources to minimize the risk of installing malicious programs.

Comparing S Mode and Full Windows 11

Feature S Mode Full Windows 11 App Installation Only from Microsoft Store From any source Security Enhanced Standard Performance Optimized for speed and battery life Depends on installed software Default Browser Microsoft Edge User-selectable default browser Operating System Windows 11 Home in S Mode or Pro in S Mode Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

Enjoying the Freedom of Full Windows 11

After successfully switching out of S mode, you can now install any application compatible with Windows 11, providing you with greater flexibility and control over your computing experience. Remember to practice safe downloading habits to keep your system secure.

FAQ

Is switching out of S mode free? Yes, switching out of S mode is a free and permanent process.

Can I switch back to S mode after turning it off? No, once you switch out of S mode, you cannot switch back to it.

Will switching out of S mode affect my files? No, switching out of S mode will not delete your files. However, it’s always recommended to back up your data before making any system changes.

What happens if I switch out of S mode and my computer slows down? If your computer slows down after switching out of S mode, it may be due to the applications you’ve installed. Try uninstalling any unnecessary programs or running a system cleanup.

Does switching out of S mode void my warranty? No, switching out of S mode does not void your warranty.

Unlocking the Potential of Windows 11

Disabling S Mode in Windows 11 opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to utilize a wider range of applications and customize your system to fit your specific needs.

