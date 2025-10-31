How To Use Multiple Desktops On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 10 offers a powerful feature called virtual desktops, allowing you to organize your work and personal life on a single device. This feature is especially useful for multitasking, keeping different projects separate, or simply decluttering your screen. Learning how to have multiple desktops on Windows 10 can significantly improve your productivity and workflow.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to create, manage, and switch between multiple desktops on your Windows 10 computer. Whether you’re a student, professional, or casual user, mastering this feature will enhance your overall computing experience.

How Do I Create and Use Multiple Desktops in Windows 10?

Creating a New Virtual Desktop

Press the Windows key + Tab to open Task View. Click the “+ New desktop” button located in the top-left corner of the screen. A new desktop, labeled “Desktop 2” (or the next available number), will be created.

Switching Between Virtual Desktops

Press Windows key + Tab to return to Task View. Click on the desktop you want to switch to. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Windows key + Left/Right arrow keys to cycle through your desktops.

Moving Windows Between Desktops

Press Windows key + Tab to open Task View. Right-click on the window you want to move. Select “Move to” and then choose the destination desktop.

Closing a Virtual Desktop

Press Windows key + Tab to open Task View. Hover your mouse over the desktop you want to close. Click the “X” that appears in the top-right corner of the desktop thumbnail. The windows on that desktop will be moved to the desktop immediately to its left.

Customizing Virtual Desktops

Open Settings (Windows key + I). Click on “System”. Select “Multitasking” from the left-hand menu. Under “Virtual desktops,” you can customize how windows behave when switching between desktops. For example, you can set whether to show windows that are open on all desktops on the taskbar, or only on the desktop you’re currently using.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts for Efficiency

Windows key + Ctrl + D : Create a new virtual desktop.

: Create a new virtual desktop. Windows key + Ctrl + Left/Right arrow keys : Switch between virtual desktops.

: Switch between virtual desktops. Windows key + Ctrl + F4 : Close the current virtual desktop.

: Close the current virtual desktop. Windows key + Tab : Open Task View to manage desktops and windows.

Tips for Maximizing Virtual Desktop Use

Organize by Task: Dedicate each desktop to a specific task or project. For example, one desktop for work, one for personal browsing, and one for creative projects.

Dedicate each desktop to a specific task or project. For example, one desktop for work, one for personal browsing, and one for creative projects. Use Descriptive Names: While Windows doesn’t natively support renaming desktops, you can use third-party tools to assign meaningful names for easier identification.

While Windows doesn’t natively support renaming desktops, you can use third-party tools to assign meaningful names for easier identification. Customize Backgrounds: Set different background images for each desktop to quickly distinguish between them visually. This requires third-party software.

Set different background images for each desktop to quickly distinguish between them visually. This requires third-party software. Pin Frequently Used Apps: Pin your most frequently used applications to the taskbar so they are easily accessible from any desktop.

Let’s compare some of the key features of virtual desktops to physical multiple monitors:

Virtual Desktops vs. Multiple Monitors

Feature Virtual Desktops Multiple Monitors Cost Free (built into Windows 10) Requires purchasing additional monitors Physical Space No additional physical space required Requires desk space for each monitor Portability Fully portable; works on laptops Limited portability; requires setup and cables Setup Complexity Simple and quick setup More complex setup involving cables and drivers Window Management Easy window organization within each desktop Can be challenging to manage windows across monitors

Achieving Peak Productivity With Virtual Desktops

Virtual desktops in Windows 10 provides a seamless way to manage your applications and tasks, improving focus and streamlining your workflow. By following the steps outlined above, you can harness the power of virtual desktops to create a more organized and efficient computing environment.

FAQ

How many virtual desktops can I create in Windows 10? While there’s technically no hard limit, performance may degrade as you create a large number of virtual desktops. It’s generally recommended to keep the number manageable, such as 3-5, for optimal performance.

Can I move an application from one virtual desktop to another? Yes, you can easily move applications between virtual desktops using Task View. Right-click on the application window in Task View, select “Move to,” and then choose the desired desktop.

Do virtual desktops save my window arrangements? Yes, virtual desktops remember the windows and applications that were open on each desktop when you switch between them. This allows you to quickly resume your work where you left off.

Are virtual desktops the same as having multiple user accounts? No, virtual desktops are different from multiple user accounts. Virtual desktops allow you to organize your applications and tasks within a single user account, while multiple user accounts create separate environments with different settings and files.

Can I customize the background for each virtual desktop? Windows 10 does not natively support setting different backgrounds for each virtual desktop. However, you can use third-party applications to achieve this customization.

