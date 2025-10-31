How To Disable Mouse Acceleration In Windows 11: A Simple Guide
3 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Mouse acceleration, also known as pointer precision, is a feature in Windows 11 that dynamically adjusts your cursor speed based on how quickly you move your mouse. While some users appreciate this feature, others find it makes aiming and precise movements unpredictable. Disabling mouse acceleration can provide a more consistent and predictable experience, especially for gamers and graphic designers.
This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step process to turn off mouse acceleration in Windows 11, allowing you to customize your mouse settings for optimal performance and control. By following these simple instructions, you can easily disable this feature and achieve a more consistent and accurate mouse experience.
How Do I Turn Off Mouse Acceleration on Windows 11?
Access Mouse Settings
- Press the Windows key on your keyboard, or click the Start button on your taskbar.
- Type “mouse settings” into the search bar.
- Click on “Mouse settings” from the search results.
Navigate to Additional Mouse Options
- In the Mouse settings window, locate and click on “Additional mouse settings”. This will open the classic Mouse Properties window.
Disable Enhance Pointer Precision
- In the Mouse Properties window, click on the “Pointer Options” tab.
- Uncheck the box labeled “Enhance pointer precision”. This option controls mouse acceleration.
- Click “Apply” to save the changes.
- Click “OK” to close the Mouse Properties window.
Verify the Change
- Move your mouse at varying speeds to confirm that the cursor movement is now consistent and no longer accelerates.
Tips for Optimal Mouse Performance
- Adjust Pointer Speed: Experiment with the “Select a pointer speed” slider in the Pointer Options tab to find a comfortable cursor speed.
- Clean Your Mouse: A dirty mouse sensor can cause erratic movements. Clean the sensor regularly with a soft, dry cloth.
- Use a Mousepad: A good quality mousepad provides a consistent surface for your mouse, improving tracking and accuracy.
- Update Mouse Drivers: Ensure you have the latest drivers installed for your mouse. You can usually find these on the manufacturer’s website.
- Consider a Gaming Mouse: If you’re a gamer, a gaming mouse with adjustable DPI settings can offer even more precise control.
Fine-Tuning Your Mouse Experience
Disabling mouse acceleration is a simple yet effective way to enhance your overall computer experience. By following these steps, you can achieve a more consistent and predictable mouse movement, leading to improved accuracy and control in various applications.
FAQ
How do I access mouse settings in Windows 11? You can access mouse settings by pressing the Windows key, typing “mouse settings,” and clicking on “Mouse settings” in the search results.
What does “Enhance pointer precision” do? “Enhance pointer precision” is another name for mouse acceleration. It dynamically adjusts your cursor speed based on how quickly you move your mouse.
Why should I disable mouse acceleration? Disabling mouse acceleration provides a more consistent and predictable mouse experience, which is especially beneficial for gamers and graphic designers who require precise movements.
Will disabling mouse acceleration affect all applications? Yes, disabling mouse acceleration in Windows settings will affect all applications that use the system’s mouse input.
Where can I find additional mouse settings in Windows 11? In the Mouse settings window, click on “Additional mouse settings” to open the classic Mouse Properties window, where you can find more advanced options.
Related reading
- How To Check Voicemail On IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Install RSAT Tools On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Turn On Hardware Acceleration In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Open Volume Mixer In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide
- How To Set Margins On Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide
User forum
0 messages