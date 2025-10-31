How To Install RSAT Tools On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) are essential for IT professionals managing Windows Servers from their Windows 11 workstations. These tools allow you to remotely manage roles and features in Windows Server without needing to be directly on the server itself. Installing RSAT on Windows 11 is a straightforward process, enabling you to efficiently handle server administration tasks.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of how to install RSAT tools on your Windows 11 machine, ensuring you have the necessary tools to manage your Windows Server environment effectively. Whether you’re a seasoned IT administrator or just starting out, this guide will help you get RSAT up and running quickly.

Installing RSAT Features via Settings App

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on Apps. Select Optional features. Click the View features button next to “Add an optional feature”. In the search bar, type RSAT. Select the specific RSAT tools you want to install. You can choose individual tools based on the server roles you need to manage, or you can select “RSAT: Active Directory Domain Services and Lightweight Directory Services Tools” to install a comprehensive set of tools. Click Next. Click Install. Windows will download and install the selected RSAT tools. This process may take a few minutes, depending on your internet connection speed. Once installed, the RSAT tools will be available in the Start Menu under Windows Tools.

Installing RSAT Features via PowerShell

Open PowerShell as an administrator. Right-click the Start button and select Windows Terminal (Admin) or PowerShell (Admin). Use the Get-WindowsCapability command to list available RSAT tools. Type the following command and press Enter:

“ powershell Get-WindowsCapability -Name Rsat* -Online | Where-Object {$_.State -eq "NotPresent"} “

Identify the RSAT tools you want to install from the list. Note the Name property of each tool. Use the Add-WindowsCapability command to install the selected RSAT tools. For example, to install the Active Directory module, use the following command, replacing <capability_name> with the actual name from the previous step:

“ powershell Add-WindowsCapability -Name Rsat.ActiveDirectory.DS-LDS.Tools~~~~0.0.1.0 -Online “

Repeat step 4 for each RSAT tool you want to install. PowerShell will display the progress of the installation. Once completed, the RSAT tools will be available in the Start Menu under Windows Tools.

Verifying the Installation

Open the Start Menu. Scroll through the list of apps to find the Windows Tools folder. Open the Windows Tools folder. Confirm that the RSAT tools you installed are listed. For example, if you installed the Active Directory module, you should see tools like “Active Directory Users and Computers” and “Active Directory Sites and Services.”

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection throughout the installation process.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection throughout the installation process. Administrator Privileges: Always run PowerShell with administrator privileges to avoid permission issues.

Always run PowerShell with administrator privileges to avoid permission issues. Specific Tools: Install only the RSAT tools you need to minimize disk space usage and potential conflicts.

Install only the RSAT tools you need to minimize disk space usage and potential conflicts. Restart: If you encounter issues, try restarting your computer after the installation.

If you encounter issues, try restarting your computer after the installation. Check Updates: Ensure your Windows 11 is up to date to avoid compatibility issues.

