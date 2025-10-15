How To Turn Off Sleep Mode In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sleep mode is a power-saving feature in Windows 11 that allows your computer to quickly resume operation while consuming minimal energy. However, there are times when you might prefer to keep your computer active, such as when downloading large files, running background processes, or using remote access tools. Fortunately, disabling sleep mode in Windows 11 is a straightforward process.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step walkthrough on how to turn off sleep mode in Windows 11, ensuring your computer remains active when you need it most. We’ll cover the settings you need to adjust and offer additional tips to customize your power management preferences.

Want to Keep Your Windows 11 PC Awake?

Adjusting Power & Sleep Settings

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I on your keyboard, or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on System in the left-hand menu. Select Power & battery from the System options. Locate the Screen and sleep section. This section controls when your screen turns off and when your computer goes to sleep. Use the dropdown menus next to “When plugged in, turn off my screen after” and “When plugged in, put my device to sleep after” to adjust the settings. To disable sleep mode completely when plugged in, select Never from the dropdown menu next to “When plugged in, put my device to sleep after”. Repeat steps 5 and 6 for the “On battery power” settings if you also want to disable sleep mode when your laptop is not plugged in.

Using the Control Panel

Open the Control Panel. You can search for “Control Panel” in the Start menu. Click on Hardware and Sound. Select Power Options. Next to your currently selected power plan (usually “Balanced” or “Power saver”), click on Change plan settings. In the “Change settings for the plan” window, use the dropdown menus next to “Put the computer to sleep” to adjust the settings. To disable sleep mode completely, select Never from the dropdown menu. Click on Save changes to apply the new settings.

Modifying Advanced Power Settings

Follow steps 1-4 from the “Using the Control Panel” section above to access the “Change settings for the plan” window. Click on Change advanced power settings. In the “Power Options” window, scroll down and expand the Sleep section. Expand System unattended sleep timeout. Change the “Setting (Minutes)” value to a very high number (e.g., 9999) to effectively disable unattended sleep. Note: This setting may not be available on all systems. Expand Hibernate after. Change the “Setting (Minutes)” value to Never. This prevents the computer from hibernating, which is a deeper sleep state. Click Apply and then OK to save the changes.

Using the Command Prompt (Advanced)

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type the following command and press Enter: powercfg /x /hibernate off This command disables hibernation. To modify the sleep timeout, use the following command: powercfg /x /standby-timeout-ac 0 (for when plugged in) or powercfg /x /standby-timeout-dc 0 (for when on battery). A value of “0” disables sleep. Close the Command Prompt.

Tips for Managing Power Settings

Regularly review your power settings to ensure they align with your usage habits.

Consider creating custom power plans to optimize performance for specific tasks, such as gaming or video editing.

If you’re using a laptop, be mindful of battery life when disabling sleep mode.

Use the Windows Battery Saver feature when you need to conserve power.

Keep your Windows 11 operating system updated to ensure you have the latest power management features and bug fixes.

Comparing Methods for Disabling Sleep Mode

Feature Power & Battery Settings Control Panel Command Prompt Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Advanced Granularity Limited Moderate High Requires Admin No No Yes Hibernation Control No Limited Yes

Keeping Your PC Active

By following these steps, you can easily turn off sleep mode in Windows 11 and ensure that your computer remains active whenever you need it. Remember to consider your power consumption needs and adjust the settings accordingly.

FAQ

How do I prevent my screen from turning off without disabling sleep mode? You can adjust the “Turn off my screen after” settings in the Power & battery section of the Settings app.

Will disabling sleep mode drain my laptop battery faster? Yes, disabling sleep mode will prevent your computer from entering a low-power state, which will consume more battery power.

How do I re-enable sleep mode if I change my mind? Simply follow the same steps and choose a specific time interval for your computer to go to sleep.

Does disabling sleep mode affect hibernation? No, disabling sleep mode does not automatically disable hibernation. You may need to disable hibernation separately using the advanced power settings or the command prompt.

Can I set different sleep mode settings for when my laptop is plugged in versus on battery? Yes, the Power & battery settings allow you to configure separate sleep mode settings for when your laptop is plugged in and when it’s running on battery power.

