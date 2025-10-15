How To Change Password On Windows 11: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Changing your Windows 11 password is a crucial step in maintaining the security of your computer and personal information. Whether you suspect a security breach, simply want a more secure password, or have just forgotten your old one, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to update it. This guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can easily change your password and keep your system secure.

From using the Settings app to leveraging the command line, we’ll cover all the bases. We’ll also address frequently asked questions and offer tips for creating a strong, memorable password. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to confidently manage your Windows 11 password and protect your digital life.

Changing Your Password Through Settings

The Settings app provides the most user-friendly way to change your Windows 11 password. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app: Click the Start button and select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Alternatively, press the Windows key + I. Navigate to Accounts: In the Settings app, click on “Accounts” in the left sidebar. Select Sign-in options: Click on “Sign-in options”. Choose Password: Find the “Password” option and click on it. Click Change: Click the “Change” button. Verify Your Identity: You may be prompted to verify your identity using your current password, PIN, or other authentication method. Enter Your New Password: Enter your current password (if prompted), then create a new password, confirm it, and add a password hint. The hint should be something that helps you remember the password but doesn’t reveal it to others. Click Next and Finish: Click “Next” and then “Finish” to save your new password.

Changing Your Password Using the Command Prompt

For more advanced users, the Command Prompt offers another method to change your Windows 11 password:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Enter the Command: Type the following command and press Enter: net user [your_username] * Replace [your_username] with your actual Windows 11 username. Enter Your New Password: You’ll be prompted to enter a new password. Type it in and press Enter. Note that you won’t see the characters as you type for security reasons. Confirm Your New Password: You’ll be asked to confirm the new password. Type it again and press Enter. Password Changed Successfully: If the command is successful, you’ll see a message indicating that the password has been changed.

Changing Your Microsoft Account Password Online

If you use a Microsoft account to sign in to Windows 11, you can change your password online:

Go to Microsoft Account Website: Open a web browser and go to the Microsoft account website: account.microsoft.com . Sign In: Sign in with your Microsoft account credentials (email address and current password). Navigate to Security: Click on “Security” in the navigation bar. Select Change Password: Under the “Password security” section, click on “Change password.” Verify Your Identity: You may need to verify your identity via email, phone, or another authentication method. Enter Your Current and New Password: Enter your current password, then enter your new password and confirm it. Save Your Changes: Click “Save” to update your password.

Tips for Creating a Strong Password

Creating a strong password is essential for protecting your Windows 11 account. Here are some tips:

Use a combination of characters: Include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Make it long: Aim for at least 12 characters. Longer passwords are harder to crack.

Aim for at least 12 characters. Longer passwords are harder to crack. Avoid personal information: Don’t use your name, birthday, or other easily guessable information.

Don’t use your name, birthday, or other easily guessable information. Use a password manager: Consider using a password manager to generate and store strong, unique passwords for all your accounts.

Consider using a password manager to generate and store strong, unique passwords for all your accounts. Change your password regularly: Update your password every few months to maintain security.

Local Account vs. Microsoft Account Password Reset Differences

Feature Local Account Microsoft Account Reset Method Security Questions, PIN, or another admin user Online recovery process via Microsoft website Recovery Options Limited to local machine settings Extensive online recovery options Password Sync No syncing across devices Password syncs across all Microsoft services Internet Required Not Required Required for online recovery

Keeping Your Windows 11 Account Secure

Updating your Windows 11 password is a proactive step in enhancing your system’s security. By following these simple steps, you can ensure your account remains protected from unauthorized access.

FAQ

How often should I change my Windows 11 password? It’s generally recommended to change your password every 3 to 6 months. However, if you suspect your account has been compromised, change it immediately.

What should I do if I forget my Windows 11 password? If you’re using a Microsoft account, you can reset your password online through the Microsoft account recovery process. If you’re using a local account, you can use your security questions or PIN to reset it, or another administrator account can change it for you.

Can I use the same password for all my accounts? No, it’s not recommended to use the same password for all your accounts. If one account is compromised, all your accounts using the same password could be at risk.

How can I make my Windows 11 password stronger? Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Make it at least 12 characters long, and avoid using personal information.

Is it safe to store my password in a password manager? Yes, password managers can be a secure way to store your passwords, as they use encryption to protect your data. However, make sure to choose a reputable password manager and use a strong master password.

Related reading