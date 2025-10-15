Top Colorization Software For Old Photos

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Do you have a box of old black and white photos gathering dust? Breathe new life into those cherished memories with the best colorizing software available. These tools use advanced AI and machine learning to add realistic color to your old photos, allowing you to see them in a whole new light.

This article explores the top colorizing software options on the market, outlining their features, benefits, and pricing. Whether you’re a professional photographer or simply want to restore your family history, there’s a solution here for you.

What is the Best Software to Colorize Black and White Photos?

MyHeritage In Color

MyHeritage In Color is a fantastic online tool that uses deep learning technology licensed from DeOldify to automatically colorize your black and white photos. It’s known for its ease of use and impressive results, making it a great option for beginners. You can upload your photos directly to the MyHeritage website or mobile app and let the AI do its magic.

MyHeritage In Color excels at producing natural-looking colors, avoiding the over-saturated or artificial look that some other colorization tools can create. It’s also integrated with MyHeritage’s genealogy platform, allowing you to easily add your colorized photos to your family tree. This is a great tool for everyone.

Key Features:

Automatic colorization with AI

Easy to use interface

Integration with MyHeritage genealogy platform

Ability to enhance and restore photos

Mobile app available

Pricing: Free for a limited number of photos; subscription required for unlimited use.

VanceAI Photo Colorizer

VanceAI Photo Colorizer is another excellent AI-powered tool that offers both online and desktop versions. It stands out for its advanced algorithms that can accurately detect and colorize different elements in your photos, such as faces, landscapes, and objects.

VanceAI provides a high degree of customization, allowing you to adjust the colorization settings to achieve your desired results. It also offers batch processing capabilities, which can save you a lot of time if you have a large collection of photos to colorize. It is a really powerful tool with many features.

Key Features:

AI-powered colorization with advanced algorithms

Online and desktop versions

Customizable colorization settings

Batch processing capabilities

Photo enhancement features

Pricing: Free for a limited number of photos; subscription required for more features and usage.

AKVIS Coloriage

AKVIS Coloriage is a standalone software program that offers a more manual approach to colorization. While it utilizes algorithms, it also allows you to define areas and select colors manually, giving you more control over the final result.

AKVIS Coloriage is a good choice if you want to fine-tune the colorization process and achieve specific artistic effects. It’s also useful for colorizing photos with complex scenes or unusual lighting conditions. It is a very good option for experts.

Key Features:

Manual colorization with color selection

Precise control over color placement

Supports various image formats

User-friendly interface

Available as a standalone program or plugin

Pricing: $69 for the Home version.

Colorize.cc

Colorize.cc is a completely free online tool that uses AI to colorize black and white photos. It’s a simple and straightforward option for quick and easy colorization, without the need for any software downloads or subscriptions.

Colorize.cc is a great choice if you need to colorize a few photos quickly and don’t want to spend any money. While it may not offer the same level of customization as some of the other tools, it can still produce impressive results.

Key Features:

Free online tool

AI-powered colorization

Simple and easy to use

No software downloads required

Fast processing

Pricing: Free

Algorithmia

Algorithmia offers a robust AI-powered colorization API that can be integrated into various applications and workflows. While it’s primarily aimed at developers and businesses, it can also be used by individuals with some programming knowledge.

Algorithmia provides a high degree of flexibility and scalability, making it a good choice for large-scale colorization projects. It also offers advanced features such as face detection and object recognition.

Key Features:

AI-powered colorization API

Scalable and flexible

Advanced features such as face detection

Suitable for large-scale projects

Integration with various applications

Pricing: Pay-as-you-go pricing based on usage.

Feature Comparison

Feature MyHeritage In Color VanceAI Photo Colorizer AKVIS Coloriage Colorize.cc Algorithmia AI-Powered Yes Yes Semi-Manual Yes Yes Online/Desktop Online/App Online/Desktop Desktop Online API Price Subscription Subscription $69 Free Pay-as-you-go Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Medium Very Easy Complex Customization Limited Medium High Limited High

Tips

Start with high-quality scans: The better the original image quality, the better the colorization results will be.

The better the original image quality, the better the colorization results will be. Experiment with different settings: Most colorization tools offer various settings that you can adjust to achieve your desired results.

Most colorization tools offer various settings that you can adjust to achieve your desired results. Don’t be afraid to manually edit: If the automatic colorization isn’t perfect, you can always manually edit the colors to fine-tune the results.

If the automatic colorization isn’t perfect, you can always manually edit the colors to fine-tune the results. Consider the historical context: When choosing colors, try to research the historical context of the photo to ensure accuracy.

Revitalizing Your Cherished Photos

Colorizing your old black and white photos is a fantastic way to bring them to life and connect with your family history in a new way. With the right software, you can easily transform your old photos into vibrant, colorful memories that you can cherish for years to come.

FAQ

What is the best free software to colorize black and white photos?

Colorize.cc is a great free online tool for quickly and easily colorizing black and white photos.

How does AI colorization work?

AI colorization uses deep learning algorithms to analyze the content of a black and white photo and predict the most likely colors for each element.

Can I colorize photos on my phone?

Yes, MyHeritage offers a mobile app that allows you to colorize photos directly on your phone.

Is colorizing old photos accurate?

While AI colorization can produce impressive results, it’s not always perfectly accurate. The colors are based on the AI’s best guess, which may not always reflect the true colors of the original scene.

Can I colorize photos for commercial use?

It depends on the software you’re using and its licensing terms. Some software may require a commercial license for commercial use.

