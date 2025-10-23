How To Turn Off OneDrive On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

OneDrive is a convenient cloud storage service integrated into Windows 11, allowing you to access your files from any device. However, there might be situations where you prefer to disable OneDrive, whether due to privacy concerns, limited internet bandwidth, or simply preferring local storage. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to turning off OneDrive on your Windows 11 system.

Disabling OneDrive doesn’t necessarily mean uninstalling it. You can unlink your Microsoft account, prevent it from starting automatically, and even hide it from File Explorer. This ensures your files remain safe while giving you more control over your system’s resources and privacy.

How Do I Turn Off OneDrive in Windows 11?

Turning off OneDrive in Windows 11 involves several steps, each designed to give you more control over the application’s behavior. Here’s how to do it:

Unlink Your Microsoft Account from OneDrive

This is the most crucial step to prevent OneDrive from syncing your files.

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Click the Settings icon (gear icon) in the upper-right corner of the OneDrive window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Go to the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC. Confirm by clicking Unlink account.

Prevent OneDrive from Starting Automatically

Stopping OneDrive from launching on startup conserves system resources.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click the Startup apps tab. Locate Microsoft OneDrive in the list. Click on Microsoft OneDrive to select it. Click the Disable button in the bottom-right corner.

Hide OneDrive from File Explorer (Optional)

This step removes OneDrive from the File Explorer navigation pane for a cleaner look.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} . Right-click on {018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} and select Permissions. Click Advanced. Change the Owner to your user account (click Change, type your username, click Check Names, then click OK). Check the box that says Replace owner on subcontainers and objects and click Apply. Click OK. Back in the Permissions window, select your user account. Check the Allow box for Full Control. Click Apply and then OK. Double-click the System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree DWORD value in the right pane. Change the Value data from 1 to 0 . Click OK. Close Registry Editor and restart your computer.

Uninstall OneDrive (If desired)

If you want to completely remove OneDrive, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Apps, then Installed Apps. Search for Microsoft OneDrive in the list. Click the three vertical dots next to Microsoft OneDrive. Select Uninstall and follow the on-screen instructions.

Tips

Regularly check your OneDrive settings to ensure your preferences are maintained, especially after Windows updates.

Consider backing up important files to an external drive or another cloud service as an alternative to OneDrive.

If you only want to disable syncing for specific folders, you can adjust the folder selection within OneDrive settings instead of completely unlinking your account.

Comparing Methods to Stop OneDrive

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods to stop OneDrive on Windows 11:

Method Description Pros Cons Unlinking Account Disconnects your Microsoft account from OneDrive. Prevents syncing, frees up bandwidth. Doesn’t remove the application. Disabling Startup Prevents OneDrive from starting automatically. Conserves system resources. OneDrive can still be launched manually. Hiding from File Explorer Removes OneDrive from the File Explorer navigation pane. Cleaner interface. Doesn’t affect functionality. Uninstalling Completely removes OneDrive from your system. Frees up storage space, eliminates all OneDrive processes. Requires reinstallation if you want to use OneDrive again.

Regaining Control Over Your Windows 11 Experience

By following these steps, you can effectively turn off OneDrive on your Windows 11 system, regaining control over your files and system resources. Whether you choose to simply unlink your account or completely uninstall the application, you now have the knowledge to customize your Windows 11 experience to your liking.

FAQ

How do I know if OneDrive is completely turned off?

Check the system tray; if the OneDrive cloud icon is not visible, and OneDrive doesn’t appear in the Task Manager’s Startup apps list, it’s likely turned off.

Will turning off OneDrive delete my files?

No, turning off OneDrive does not delete your files. However, it will stop syncing them. Make sure to back up any important files before unlinking your account or uninstalling the application.

Can I turn OneDrive back on later?

Yes, you can easily turn OneDrive back on by signing in with your Microsoft account and re-enabling it in the Startup apps settings. If you uninstalled it, you’ll need to reinstall it from the Microsoft Store.

What happens to my files stored in OneDrive if I uninstall it?

Your files remain stored in the cloud. You can access them through the OneDrive website or by reinstalling the OneDrive app on any device.

Is it safe to edit the registry to hide OneDrive from File Explorer?

Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. Make sure to follow the instructions carefully and back up your registry before making any changes.

Related reading