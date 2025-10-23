How To Change Screen Saver In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a variety of customization options, and changing your screen saver is one of the simplest ways to personalize your desktop. A screen saver not only prevents screen burn-in on older monitors but also adds a touch of style to your computer when it’s idle. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to changing or customizing your screen saver in Windows 11.

Whether you want to use a built-in option like photos or bubbles, or even disable the screen saver entirely, the process is straightforward. By following the instructions below, you’ll be able to easily modify your screen saver settings and have your Windows 11 desktop looking exactly how you want it in no time.

Want a New Look? Changing Your Windows 11 Screen Saver

Accessing Screen Saver Settings

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. This will open the Settings app to the Personalization section. Click on “Lock screen” in the left-hand menu. Scroll down to the bottom of the Lock screen settings and click on “Screen saver”. This will open the classic Screen Saver Settings window.

Choosing a Screen Saver

In the Screen Saver Settings window, click the dropdown menu under “Screen saver”. Select your desired screen saver from the list. Options include:

Blank: Displays a black screen.

Displays a black screen. Bubbles: Shows floating bubbles.

Shows floating bubbles. Mystify: Displays colorful, swirling lines.

Displays colorful, swirling lines. Photos: Displays images from a selected folder.

Displays images from a selected folder. Ribbons: Shows colorful ribbons moving across the screen.

Shows colorful ribbons moving across the screen. 3D Text: Displays customizable 3D text.

Configuring Screen Saver Settings

After selecting a screen saver, click the “Settings” button (if available). The available settings depend on the screen saver you’ve chosen. For the “Photos” screen saver:

Click “Browse” to select the folder containing the images you want to use.

Adjust the slideshow speed using the “Slide show speed” dropdown menu.

Enable or disable “Shuffle pictures” to randomize the order of the photos.

For the “3D Text” screen saver:

Enter the text you want to display in the “Text” box.

Choose a font by clicking the “Choose Font…” button.

Adjust the motion and surface style to your liking.

Click “OK” to save your settings.

Setting the Wait Time

In the Screen Saver Settings window, set the “Wait” time. This is the amount of idle time (in minutes) before the screen saver activates. Enter the desired number of minutes in the box. A common setting is 15 minutes.

Previewing and Applying the Screen Saver

Click the “Preview” button to see how the screen saver will look. The preview will run in full-screen mode. Move your mouse or press a key to exit the preview. Once you are satisfied with the settings, click “Apply” to save the changes. Click “OK” to close the Screen Saver Settings window.

Disabling the Screen Saver

Follow steps 1-4 in the “Accessing Screen Saver Settings” section above. In the Screen Saver Settings window, click the dropdown menu under “Screen saver”. Select “(None)” from the list. Click “Apply” and then “OK”. This will disable the screen saver.

Tips for Optimizing Your Screen Saver

Energy Saving: Setting a shorter wait time can help conserve energy, especially on laptops.

Setting a shorter wait time can help conserve energy, especially on laptops. Security: If you’re concerned about privacy, enable the “On resume, display logon screen” option. This requires you to enter your password when you exit the screen saver.

If you’re concerned about privacy, enable the “On resume, display logon screen” option. This requires you to enter your password when you exit the screen saver. Customization: Experiment with different screen savers and settings to find the perfect look for your desktop.

Experiment with different screen savers and settings to find the perfect look for your desktop. Photo Quality: For the “Photos” screen saver, use high-resolution images for the best visual experience.

Screen Saver Options at a Glance

Feature Blank Bubbles Mystify Photos 3D Text Visual Black Bubbles Lines Slideshow of images Customizable 3D text Customization None None None Folder selection, slideshow speed, shuffle Text, font, motion, surface style Best Use Privacy Fun Relaxing Personal photo display Displaying a name, message, or quote

Personalizing Your Windows 11 Experience

Changing the screen saver in Windows 11 is a small but impactful way to personalize your computer. By following these simple steps, you can easily customize your desktop to reflect your style and preferences.

FAQ

How do I access screen saver settings in Windows 11? Right-click on the desktop, select “Personalize,” then “Lock screen,” and finally click on “Screen saver.”

Can I use my own photos as a screen saver? Yes, select the “Photos” screen saver option and choose the folder containing your images.

How do I disable the screen saver in Windows 11? In the Screen Saver Settings window, select “(None)” from the screen saver dropdown menu.

Why isn’t my screen saver working? Check that the “Wait” time is set correctly and that the screen saver is not set to “(None)”. Also, ensure that your power settings are not interfering with the screen saver.

How do I make the screen saver require a password when it turns off? In the Screen Saver Settings window, check the “On resume, display logon screen” option.

